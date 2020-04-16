Kanye West recently did an interview with GQ Magazine were he outlined his plan to construct one of many planned Yeezy Campuses on his Cody, Wyoming property.

Ye stated during the interview:

And the Yeezy Campuses will have the work that our architectural team has been working on with James Turrell and Claudio Silvestrin to create spaces that allow humans to maximize our potential.

The eccentric musician and fashion designer went on to discuss how people figuratively and literally live in boxes.

It is very interesting to hear him talk about the plans. At the end of last month (May 2020), we reported that West also plans to build a urine garden on his West Lake Ranch.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app