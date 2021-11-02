LOOK: Kanye West is Selling His Cody, Wyoming Fleet

If you ever needed another sign that Kanye West is putting Wyoming in his rearview mirror, this is it.

Forced car puns aside, just a few weeks after the eccentric billionaire, Hip-Hop producer, rapper and fashion mogul put his Cody, Wyoming ranch (dubbed West Lake Ranch) for sale, he's now selling off his fleet of trucks and SUVs.

Prior to that, West had previously put seven of his commercial properties for sale, which were rumored to be buildings for his Yeezy sneaker brand. The multibillion dollar shoe line is a fashion collaboration between West and German shoe manufacturer, Adidas.

Get our free mobile app

The auction for Ye's Wyoming fleet is going on through Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021. The auction is being hosted by Musser Bros. Auctions & Real Estate. In addition to the make and model of each vehicle, their year and their mileage, the listing also states:

Fremont Cody will remove the Matte Black wraps for $250 a vehicle if the buyer would like it removed.

Personally, I think the Matte Black finish adds a more celebrity quality to each of the vehicle in the listing. The matte finish is all the rage in high circles the last few years. Everyone from professional athletes, to actors, to rappers, have been pimping out their personal vehicles in matte finished color schemes.

For the moment, it does appear Kanye is keeping a couple of his higher end vehicles though: most famously his Sherp, which is a true all-terrain, amphibious vehicle and his Ripsaw, which is quite literally, a tank! He has featured both vehicles in numerous music videos and all over his now seldom used, social media accounts.

Kanye West's Wyoming Fleet