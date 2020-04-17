WATCH: Jackson Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Badger Hole

Jackson firefighters saved the day for a dog and his owner Friday.

According to a news release from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, a dog became wedged inside a badger hole while trying to turn around and exit. Its owner tried digging him out, but they weren't able to free the dog without tools.

It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to dig the dog out using tools normally used to fight wildland fires. The dog had been trapped for about an hour and was not injured.

"It's not every day we get a call like this," Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Captain Lilly Sullivan said in the release. "We were happy ot help and are glad that this story has a happy ending for everyone involved."

