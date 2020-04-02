WATCH: Dog Rescued From Frozen Lake In Pinedale

We've got to give big props to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office for rescuing a dog that had fallen through ice in Fremont Lake in Pinedale.

The official Sublette County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared the video of the daring rescue earlier this morning (April 2nd, 2020).

Congratulations are in order for Deputy Morgan for pulling the animal out of the freezing water. The dog is now safe and back with its owners, thanks to his efforts.

