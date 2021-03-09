WATCH: Cheney Calls COVID Relief Bill ‘A Real Tragedy,’ Criticizes Border Policies

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke at the House Republican leadership press conference on Tuesday. During her address, she criticized the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill, and also offered her opinion on the Biden Administration’s open borders policies.

Speaking of the relief bill, Cheney said it was a “real tragedy.” Cheney claimed that the results of the relief package are going to increase taxes for the middle class. She also echoed the sentiments both she and fellow Republicans have shared since the creation of the bill, saying that it includes provisions that aren’t even related to COVID-19.

“It didn’t have to be this way,” Cheney stated. “We could have had a bill that was a fraction of the cost of this one that could have gotten bipartisan approval and support, but the Speaker decided to go in another direction. We are going to be saddled with a burden, a spending burden, and a tax burden that is really indefensible from the perspective of what it actually accomplishes.”

Cheney also had scathing remarks regarding the Biden Administration’s border policies.

I saw the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki say that she was “heartbroken” by what’s happening at the border,” Cheney remarked. “To that I would say, policy has consequences. When you say that you’re not going to enforce our immigration laws, when you say that you’re not going to build a border wall, it has consequences. We’re seeing the tragic consequences of that right now at the border. We are going to be very focused as a Conference on what’s happening at the border, on working to make sure that as the Biden Administration refuses to open schools, they have instead decided to open the border and to let in thousands of people potentially who have got COVID, you’ve got children at the border that have been separated again from their parents and being “heartbroken” isn’t a policy. We expect to see action, and the American people expect to see action.”

Video of Congresswoman Cheney's comments can be seen below: