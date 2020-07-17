Watch a Plane Fight the Neiber Wildfire South of Worland

It's not often you get this kind of perspective when teams battle wildfires in Wyoming. There's new video showing this fight from above a plane trying to contain the Neiber Fire south of Worland.

Tripods in the Wild just shared this video today.

As of last hour, InciWeb shows the Neiber Fire occupying over 17,000 acres only being about 30% contained. According to their report, the wildfire started late Tuesday afternoon. The hot and dry conditions aren't helping the containment.

The bravery of these wildfire teams cannot be overstated. The Wyoming Bureau of Land Management shared a video a couple years ago showing one of their initial attack crews and how they do what they do.

Thoughts and prayers are with the teams trying to get the Neiber wildfire under control.