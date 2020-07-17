Lummis Dominates Wyoming U.S. Senate Race Fundraising

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis remains far ahead of her rivals in fundraising leading up to next month’s primary election.

U.S. Federal Election Commission records show the former four-term Republican congresswoman raised about $360,000 from April through June and had almost $1 million available headed into July.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Lummis had five times more cash on hand than all other candidates, Republican and Democratic, combined.

Republican Converse County Commissioner Robert Short raised $187,000, including $155,000 in loans to himself.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is retiring after serving four terms. The Republican and Democratic primaries will be Aug. 18.