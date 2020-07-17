Lummis Dominates Wyoming U.S. Senate Race Fundraising
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis remains far ahead of her rivals in fundraising leading up to next month’s primary election.
U.S. Federal Election Commission records show the former four-term Republican congresswoman raised about $360,000 from April through June and had almost $1 million available headed into July.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Lummis had five times more cash on hand than all other candidates, Republican and Democratic, combined.
Republican Converse County Commissioner Robert Short raised $187,000, including $155,000 in loans to himself.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is retiring after serving four terms. The Republican and Democratic primaries will be Aug. 18.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app