Watch a Horse Get Rescued After Falling into a Frozen Pool

You have to believe this was quite a surprise for the animal. New video shows a horse that had to be rescued after accidentally falling into a family's frozen pool.

Spoiler Alert: this ends fine for the horse. A security camera shows what happened when he walked on the frozen-over family pool that apparently wasn't frozen enough.

I have so many questions. I get that the horse was out adventuring on the property, but why did the owner not foresee that he could end up near the pool? We can laugh about it now because the horse wasn't injured, but I can't understand why you wouldn't think it's possible that the horse is gonna think this is a tiny frozen pond.

There's no location given on the video, but I'm assuming this isn't Wyoming as I'd like to think that we have more sense than this.

All's well that ends well. With some assistance, the horse was able to go back to dry land and continue life as a non-aquatic animal. If I were a glass half empty type of person, I'd have to wonder if this could have been tragic if some humans were not around to help save the day.

