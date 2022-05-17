Want To Hike Glendo State Park In Wyoming? Here’s What You Need To Know

Despite living less than 2 hours away from Glendo State Park for the last 14 years I admit that I have NEVER hiked there until this last month.

The reasons are many and varied, but honestly, it's mostly because I was intimidated by trails I had never been on and the fact that I predicted that the terrain would be steep and rocky.

For the last few years, I have reached out to several friends that have hiked the area (or ride their mountain bikes on the trails) and they all assured me I'd be fine and that I was totally missing out on some amazing beauty by not making the drive.

My husband knew how much I wanted to try these trails and decided to take our traditional Mother's Day Family Hike to Glendo.

I'm so glad he did because now I feel a lot more comfortable hitting the trails with friends, or even on my own.

Take a look at some of what I learned, and see 3 of the trails that I recommend for beginners.

Here's What You Need To Know To Hike In Wyoming's Glendo State Park Glendo State Park is a 22,000 acre park in Platte County Wyoming, and exists on and around Glendo Reservoir. If you're interested in hiking there, here are a few tips.

Keep in mind that these trails are very popular with Mountain Bikers. The general rule is that when you hear a biker coming the hiker steps off the trail to let them pass. It's a lot easier for a hiker to move to safety than for a biker to slow down.

To get to these trails follow the main road and keep driving until you cross over the dam. There will be a small parking area with an outhouse. This is the starting point for these trails.

There are some twists and turns and intersections where trails cross, so take time to look at the posted trail maps and make sure you're going in the right direction.

