Despite being the least populated state, Wyoming ranks ninth in the nation for food insecurity. This September, Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting all Wyoming neighbors to take action during Hunger Action Month.

"As hunger rises and resources decline, it is more important than ever to get involved in addressing food insecurity in Wyoming through volunteering, donating, and raising awareness' wrote the food bank.

Hunger Action Month is a nationwide campaign led by Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and inspire people to get involved in the movement to help end hunger. The campaign will be officially recognized with a Governor’s Proclamation for Hunger Action Month on September 8, followed by city council meetings and local proclamations around the state throughout the month.

Food Bank of Wyoming is also hosting its annual Hunger Action Month fundraiser, which includes a generous financial match from by Powder River Energy Foundation, with the support of Powder River Energy Corporation, CoBank, and Basin Electric. Every donation made during September will be matched up to $45,000. Powder River Energy Foundation has been an essential partner during Hunger Action Month, helping Food Bank of Wyoming distribute food across the state to keep neighbors fed and nourished.

“The matching gift helps us keep neighbors fed all month long and beyond. If you’re looking to make an impact, we encourage you to get involved in your community this Hunger Action Month. We’re continuing to see hunger rise with fewer resources available, and we need all the support we can get to help feed Wyoming neighbors,” says Food Bank of Wyoming Executive Director, Danica Sveda.

Financial donations fuel Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to improve food security in Wyoming. Every $1 donated to Food Bank of Wyoming helps provide enough food for three meals, and with the matching gift from Powder River Energy, each donation goes even further.

In addition to financial gifts, Food Bank of Wyoming encourages individuals and groups to help put food on people’s plates during Hunger Action Month through volunteering. Community members can sign up to volunteer at the Casper Distribution Center or at one

of the Food Bank’s mobile pantry sites across the state. Interested volunteers can reach out to Food Bank of Wyoming for help finding their nearest opportunity to get involved.

Hunger Action Month shows how every action, big or small, is one step closer to a Wyoming where no one is hungry. Join the movement to help end hunger by donating, volunteering, or advocating for Food Bank of Wyoming during Hunger Action Month and on Hunger Action Day (September 9). Learn more and get involved by visiting wyomingfoodbank.org.

