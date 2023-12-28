Visit Casper Hosts Free Ice Skating at David Street Station

Ice skating – and ice skating rentals – will be free at David Street Station in downtown Casper from December 31, 2023-January 14, 2024, through a sponsorship with Visit Casper.

“This is a great opportunity for us to give back to Casper, while supporting a fantastic community asset,” said Wayne Stewart, Director of Marketing & Communications for Visit Casper.

The skating sponsorship includes two free events – Princess/Superhero Skate on January 6, 2024, from 1-3 p.m., and Glow Skate on January 12, 2024, from 5-9 p.m. For specific times the ice rink is open, be sure to visit davidstreetstation.com/events. The last day to enjoy the ice rink for the season is Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The ice skating rink has been a staple in downtown Casper since it opened in November 2018. Skaters can enjoy the twinkling lights of downtown, while skating around the Christmas tree.

With David Street Station’s location in the heart of Casper, it’s easy to make a day of it and soak up downtown. Plan to give yourself time after – or before – to grab a hot chocolate, sip on a beer at a Casper brewery or enjoy a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

“We’d love to invite residents and visitors to enjoy David Street Station and ice skating on us this winter,” added Stewart.