Visit Casper Announces First-Ever 5150′ Winterfest

Visit Casper just announced the first-ever 5150’ Winterfest – an event designed to embrace and celebrate winter. It's happening Casper from January 27-February 4, 2024.

“When it comes to planning a vacation, winter is often overlooked in Casper,” said Wayne Stewart, Director of Marketing & Communications for Visit Casper. “Winterfest will shed light on the Oil City during this time of year and give us another reason to celebrate the magic of winter in Casper.”

While specific details are still being confirmed, 5150’ Winterfest will include snow sculpting, a film festival, photography exhibit and coffee talks. Plus, winter recreation is found in abundance on Casper Mountain, from snowshoeing and fat biking the trails to skiing and snowboarding at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

“Winter is a wonderful season in Wyoming,” added Stewart. “We’re looking forward to leaning in and celebrating it with Winterfest.”

Visit Casper is looking for additional partners for Winterfest – if you’d like to get involved or sign up for a snow sculpting team, call 307-234-5362.

More information can be found here.

Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrates 50th Anniversary Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore