Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting or impeding the work of a federal officer. Skavdahl also ordered Shongutsie to five years of supervised probation after his release from custody and pay a $100 special assessment.

On March 4, 2022, Shongutsie assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer while the officer was on duty.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry Jacobson.

Skavdahl also sentenced Andrew Dean Rogers, 59, of Riverton to four years imprisonment for possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The judge also ordered Rogers to three years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and to pay a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The Cody Police Department, the Park County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Gist.

Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne was sentenced by Judge Nancy Freudenthal to five years imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Freudenthal also ordered Hernandez to seven years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Coppom.

Jonathan Queen, 38, of Torrington was sentenced by Judge Alan Johnson to seven years five months imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Johnson also ordered Queen to four years of supervised probation after his release from custody and pay a $200 special assessment.

The Gillette Police Department, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the BATFE investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Forwood.

Christine Diane Kennedy, 41, of Cheyenne was sentenced by Johnson to three years 10 months imprisonment for manufacturing, distributing, dispensing and possessing methamphetamine. Johnson also ordered Kennedy to three years of supervised probation after her release from custody, and to pay $200 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The Cheyenne Police Department and the DEA investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Educates Truckers About Truckers Against Trafficking