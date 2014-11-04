UPDATE: Viana Jones’ Bond Set at $50,000; She Was Arrested For Custodial Interference With Her Granddaughter

An Edgerton woman's bond was set at $50,000 after being read the charge of custodial interference a day after she abducted her granddaughter from North Casper Elementary, a Natrona County Circuit Court judge said Tuesday.

Viana Jones, 59, made her initial appearance before Judge Michael Patchen to hear the charge against her.

Patchen agreed with the assistant district attorney's bond recommendation because Jones was not allowed custody of 7-year-old Desiree Bowden except under restricted circumstances, she intended to take the girl across state lines, she posed a flight risk, and she was on probation after recently serving jail tine for possession of marijuana.

Jones told the judge she had lived in Mills and now was living in Edgerton. She said she had no income other than the allowance her husband gave her.

She also said she was sorry.

That didn't persuade Patchen to change his mind.

Investigators with the Casper Police Department say the principal of North Casper Elementary School told them Monday morning that Desiree was not seen with her classmates when morning recess ended.

Several students said they saw Desiree leave with Jones.

Jones had legal custody of Desire until she was arrested on drug charges earlier this year.

Desiree was then placed under the care of another family member by the Department of Family Services. Jones was court ordered not to have contact with her except for once a week supervised visitation.

An Amber Alert was issued, and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers eventually found Jones on Interstate 90, about 30 miles from the South Dakota state line.

When she was stopped, she was wearing a wig. Her car was packed with clothing, children's clothing and toys. She was taken into custody without incident, according to the highway patrol

In June, Jones was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of a controlled substance meth, and child endangerment with methamphetamine.

She pleaded guilty to the marijuana possession charge, and the other two charges were dropped.

In mid-October, she was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 10 days suspended, and given one year of probation.

Her jail sentence ended about two weeks ago.

A custodial interference charge, where the accused is related to the victim, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors could seek to have Jones' probation revoked. If that happens, a judge could impose the suspended jail time from the previous charge.