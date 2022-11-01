Veterans, Stop by the Casper VA for a Free Donut on Monday

You know what's better than a free donut?

Nothing.

The Casper VA Clinic team invites Veterans in the Casper area to stop by the clinic for a free donut on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m.

“We see and care for Veterans every day,” said Registered Nurse Rori Carubie. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”

The donuts will be available in the lobby of the clinic, located at 6000 E. 2nd Street. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA to stop by for a free donut.

