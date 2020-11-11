Trump Emerges From White House to Mark Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite.

Trump honored veterans in a ceremony that was held during a steady rain.

He has spent the last several days holed up at the White House tweeting angry, baseless claims of voter fraud after his election loss.

He’s made no public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MORE TO EXPLORE: The Richest Person In Each State