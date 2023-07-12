Casper VA Clinic Invites Veterans to a FREE Casper Spuds Baseball Night

The Casper VA Clinic team invite ALL area Veterans to a free Casper Spuds baseball game at Mike Lansing Field Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans, regardless of VA enrollment, can take part in this event by emailing their name and phone number to Nicole.Pulver-Rodriguez1@va.gov -- tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will be against the Oahe Zap.

A statement from the VA says that this free event is a “Welcome Home” celebration, which focuses on honoring area Veterans, many of whom did not receive the "welcome home" they deserved.

“We want to offer Veterans a free ticket to a baseball game as a small token of our appreciation while thanking ALL Veterans for their service, regardless of the era they served,” said Pam Crowell, Sheridan VA Health Care System director.

The first 50 Veterans who stop by the VA table before the game will receive a goodie/resource-filled tote bag. There will also be staff available to answer questions and provide information about VA services, including military transition support.

“Our hope is to be a resource for area Veterans that may still be readjusting to civilian life which can be difficult for many, after being deployed,” said social worker and transitioning Veteran coordinator Nicole Pulver-Rodriguez. “It means a lot to me to know that I can help them with that process, while assisting them with healthcare and navigating the VA.”

Staff will also be available to answer questions about eligibility and enrollment, plus provide information on the toxic exposure benefits many Veterans of multiple eras are eligible for, due to the new PACT Act. (More information about this major legislation is at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/.)

Photos: Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin'-Tuesday Photos: Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin'-Tuesday