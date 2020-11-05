UW Urges Caution As COVID Cases Rise on Campus

The University of Wyoming is continuing to work against the increasing cases of COVID-19 among students and employees.

As of Wednesday, there are 239 active cases among the UW community, with 27 students living on campus, 188 students living off-campus, and 24 employees. This increase further accentuates the need to follow the university’s policies and public health guidelines.

Four active cases have been detected on the fifth floor of Downey Hall, prompting the university to direct all of the students on that floor to shelter in place.

Along with this, UW president Ed Seidel emerged Wednesday after sheltering in place for two weeks after one of the participants of a gathering he attended tested positive for COVID-19. Seidel has tested negative for the virus several times over the quarantine period.

In Albany County, there are 819 active cases of COVID-19, with six deaths as a result of the disease.