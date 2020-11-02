UW to Hold Virtual Winter Commencement Ceremony

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the University of Wyoming is planning on holding a virtual ceremony in place of its traditional winter commencement,

The event will take place on Saturday, December 12 at 10 am. It will last 45 minutes and will include all college and degree levels.

While details of the virtual ceremony are still in the works, there are other options for members of the December 2020 graduating class.

First, they have the ability to return for a future spring or winter commencement ceremony.

Along with this, UW is repurposing its winter 2020 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates, their families, and friends.

For more details on the virtual commencement as they become available, go to www.uwyo.edu/commencement.