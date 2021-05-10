UW Spring Commencement Schedule

The University of Wyoming's spring commencement ceremonies will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

There are four ceremonies planned in UW’s Arena-Auditorium, with each graduate allowed a limited number of guest tickets.

The ceremonies each will feature an abbreviated program of speakers, followed by the awarding of degrees.

Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in commencement virtually, as the ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube.

The graduations are as follows.