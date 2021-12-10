National experts have updated their booster recommendations to allow fully vaccinated 16 and 17-year-old teens to enhance and extend their protection against COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

A single booster dose is now recommended for those who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Previous booster recommendations have included anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, has stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the booster recommendations following authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, youth ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and children ages 5-11 are eligible for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine meant for that age group if they haven’t yet been vaccinated.

All COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, continue to be offered at no cost.

