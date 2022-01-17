Univ. of Wyoming Response to Supreme Court Ruling

After the U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in regard to Medicaid and Medicare patients, the University of Wyoming is working to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate regarding units that serve these patients.

Employees of the units affected by the ruling include UW’s family medicine residency centers in Casper and Cheyenne, the Albany Community Health Clinic in Laramie, the Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic, and the Student Health Service.

The Supreme Court upheld the federal vaccination mandate for health care workers in facilities participating in Medicare and/or Medicaid.

The mandate for health care employees does not allow for them to submit to weekly COVID tests in lieu of vaccination but does provide for religious and medical exemptions.

UW continues to strongly encourage but not require COVID-19 vaccinations for almost all employees and students who aren’t part of the university’s health care clinic staff.

UW’s actions are in line with a bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature, and signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, allowing UW and other entities that would lose federal funding by not requiring employee vaccinations to go ahead and require them.

The only existing COVID-19 vaccination requirement is for employees of UW’s Early Care and Education Center, who must be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly for the infection. There are religious and medical exemptions for those employees as well.