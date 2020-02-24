UW Professor Receives Award for ADHD Research

A professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Wyoming, Cynthia Hartung, has recently received the Fulbright Scholarship so that she can conduct research next spring semester at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

She will specifically be examining the development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the Trondheim Early Secure Study, which includes over 3,000 adolescents who have been followed since birth.

Hartung is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who have been selected by the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board and the U.S. Department of State to teach, conduct research, or provide expertise abroad for the 2020-21 academic year, with the recipients of Fulbright awards being selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement.

