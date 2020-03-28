UW Men’s Basketball Adds Riley Grabau to Coaching Staff

New Wyoming Cowboy head Coach Jeff Linder has tabbed former Poke player Riley Grabau to be their new director of recruiting. Grabau, for the last 2 years as served as the head basketball coach at Boulder High School in Colorado. That program went 20-5 this past season.

As a Cowboy player, Grabau had a solid senior season, starting 34 games and averaged 9 points per contest. He was one of the best shooters on the team connecting on 37% from the field and 95% from the free-throw line. That UW team in 2014-15, won the Mountain West Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament,

In his career in Laramie, Grabau hit 171 3's which is 2nd in the school history and made 88% of his attempts from the charity stripe. That 88% mark is 1st in school history. Grabau joins Sundance Wicks, Ken Deweese, and Shawn Vandiver as the assistants on new coach Jeff Linder's staff.

