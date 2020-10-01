UW Football Announces New Schedule
The Wyoming Cowboys have their new schedule and with the re-start of football, the Pokes have 8 games on the docket starting on October 24th. The opponents are pretty much the same home and away as the original schedule, pre-pandemic, with Hawaii replacing San Diego State in Laramie. So here it is:
Saturday, October 24 at Nevada
Saturday, October 31 Hawaii
Saturday, November 7 At Colorado State
Saturday, November 14 Air Force
Saturday, November 21 Utah State
Saturday, November 28 At UNLV
Saturday, December 5, At New Mexico
Saturday, December 12 Boise State
The Mountain West Conference Championship is set for December 19th and will be played at a home stadium and not a neutral site.
