UW Football Announces New Schedule

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

The Wyoming Cowboys have their new schedule and with the re-start of football, the Pokes have 8 games on the docket starting on October 24th. The opponents are pretty much the same home and away as the original schedule, pre-pandemic, with Hawaii replacing San Diego State in Laramie. So here it is:

Saturday, October 24      at Nevada

Saturday, October 31      Hawaii

Saturday, November 7    At Colorado State

Saturday, November 14  Air Force

Saturday, November 21   Utah State

Saturday, November 28   At UNLV

Saturday, December 5,   At New Mexico

Saturday, December 12   Boise State

The Mountain West Conference Championship is set for December 19th and will be played at a home stadium and not a neutral site.

