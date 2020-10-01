UW Football Announces New Schedule

The Wyoming Cowboys have their new schedule and with the re-start of football, the Pokes have 8 games on the docket starting on October 24th. The opponents are pretty much the same home and away as the original schedule, pre-pandemic, with Hawaii replacing San Diego State in Laramie. So here it is:

Saturday, October 24 at Nevada

Saturday, October 31 Hawaii

Saturday, November 7 At Colorado State

Saturday, November 14 Air Force

Saturday, November 21 Utah State

Saturday, November 28 At UNLV

Saturday, December 5, At New Mexico

Saturday, December 12 Boise State

The Mountain West Conference Championship is set for December 19th and will be played at a home stadium and not a neutral site.

