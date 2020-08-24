UW Enrollment Rises Substantially in the Fall

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming experienced a substantial rise in enrollment after the governor announced a grant-funding program for students.

Earlier this month, the university said it was facing a 20% decline in fall enrollment.

But on Aug. 10, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that those unemployed or underemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic were eligible for tuition grants worth $2,500 this fall under the federal CARES Act.

The Laramie Boomerang reported that Gordon also said all university students would be eligible for $3,250 in funding to pay for non-tuition costs.

Within a week, 191 additional students enrolled in classes. On Aug. 18, 11,500 students had enrolled for the fall semester, a 4.5% year-over-year decrease.