UW and Wyoming Libraries Offer Language Learning Tools

The University of Wyoming Libraries willbe providing free access to Pronunciator, which is a language learning service, in partnership with the Wyoming State Library and county libraries.

The Pronunciator app hosts 164 languages to learn, including American Sign Language and English as a second language, and 146 home languages to learn them in. Pronunciator includes personalized courses, movies, music and more.

Library patrons throughout the state can access Pronunciator with their WYLD library accounts.

UW users also get access to Pronunciator’s companion app, Bluebird, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Bluebird focuses on teaching languages hands-free via interactive audio lessons.

Pronunciator LLC, a Jackson-based business, provides its online language-learning resources to public libraries, universities, schools, and government agencies worldwide.