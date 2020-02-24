Utah Man Pleads Guilty to 17 Felonies Including Sex Assault

FARMINGTON, Utah (Standard-Examiner) — An Ogden man accused of several rapes in Utah and Wyoming has pleaded guilty to all 17 charges levied against him, including aggravated sex assault, kidnapping and burglary.

The Standard-Examiner reported that 69-year-old Mark Douglas Burns pleaded guilty Thursday.

Burns was arrested in September after authorities linked him to multiple cases in Utah and Wyoming through familial DNA.

Burns, who was dubbed the “Clearfield Rapist,” is being held in the Davis County Jail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6.