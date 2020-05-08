Utah Gun Advocate Loses Appeal to Block Bump Stock Ban

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a Utah gun rights advocate who challenged the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks — the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns.

A panel of judges on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Thursday that a lower court was right to reject the advocate's request to temporarily block the ban because he didn't show he was likely to win his case.

His lawyer says the case isn't over.

The ban was enacted as a result of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A similar challenge is headed to trial in Texas in July.