US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Congressman John Lewis of Georgia has announced he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office while he fights the disease and undergoes medical treatment.

Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists from a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 79-year-old congressman from Georgia said in a statement Sunday that cancer was discovered this month during a routine medical visit.

He said subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer.