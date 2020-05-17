US Military’s Mystery Space Plane Rockets Back Into Orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Space Force has launched the military's mystery space plane again, this time with an extra load of science experiments.

The X-37B rocketed into orbit Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, a day late because of bad weather.

It's the sixth flight of an X-37B, which resembles a mini shuttle and operates remotely.

Officials aren't saying how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit.

The previous mission lasted a record two years.

The winged spacecraft resembles NASA's old shuttles, but is smaller at 29 feet long.

The one just launched features an extra compartment for experiments.