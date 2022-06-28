The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the name of the 15-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Rock Springs on June 19, which left four others injured.

The patrol says Nadia Ontiveros was one of five Rock Springs residents in a 2006 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on U.S. 191 when the driver, 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith, lost control of the car and rolled it at least two times.

It's believed that Ontiveros, who didn't survive the crash, was in the back seat with two other juvenile females and all three were ejected.

The fifth person in the car, 18-year-old Gaige D. Olsen, was the only one buckled up, and he, Lyons Smith, and one of the girls were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The other girl was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah.

The patrol says it was raining and the highway was wet at the time of the crash.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.