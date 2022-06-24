Update: Suspect In Wyoming Double Homicide Fatally Shoots Self

Update: Green River police say a suspect in a double homicide late Thursday night at a Green River bar has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The agency made that announcement after Rock Springs police had announced that they had the man in custody According to a GRPD news release:

"The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River, Wyoming, identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies."

The release says Wolf was still alive as police moved in on him in an industrial building north of Rock Springs, but that he shot himself as they were taking him into custody. He was declared dead a little after 11 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Update: Rock Springs Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Orginal post:The Green River Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened late last night at a local tavern.

The suspect in the shooting, Douglas Wolf of Green River, was at the last report believed to be surrounded by police and sheriff's deputies at an industrial location north of Rock Springs.

That's according to a news release from the Green River Police Department.

According to the release, police were first sent to Riverview Drive in Green River on a report that someone had pointed a pistol at the caller. As officers investigated that report, an active shooter was reported at the Embassy Tavern.

Police found two people dead and another wounded at the tavern. The wounded person was rushed to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Meanwhile, according to the release, the suspect, Douglas Wolf, is believed to be ''contained' by Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputies and Rock Springs Police north of Rock Springs.

The public is being asked to avoid the area between Yellowstone Road and Villa Lane as law enforcement operations aimed at capturing Wolf are underway.

Agents of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been helping local police with the investigation.