UPDATE: Cheyenne Man Dies After Being Rear-Ended by Suspected DUI Driver
A driver who was rear-ended by a speeding car in east Cheyenne Tuesday night has died, according to police.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Ridge Road.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says 28-year-old Cheyenne resident Vincent Zakis suffered life-threatening injuries when he was rear-ended by a 32-year-old Cheyenne man suspected of driving under the influence.
Both men were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where Zakis was later pronounced dead.
Farkas says an arrest has not been made at this time due to ongoing medical evaluations.
