UPDATE: Casper’s I-25 Construction Pictures Show Progress

If you've missed the road work happening on I-25 around Walsh Drive, you don't get out much. You may not travel in that direction so you can avoid any headaches that come with roads being detoured and that's understandable. I like to drive that way and take a peek at the work being done.

The work began back in early summer then the I-25 bridge was destroyed in August and the work is underway but will not be completed until 2023.

Luckily if you're rolling on I-25 and come to the construction area, they've done a great job of re-routing traffic so you don't even have to stop your driving flow. The speed limit is greatly reduced so you need to pay attention and be aware of your surroundings.

Even if you take Yellowstone Highway, there is construction traffic and speed zones. Evansville PD, Casper PD and Wyoming Highway Patrol are monitoring traffic and speed, so pay attention when traveling in this area. No reason to get a ticket or hurt someone because you're in a hurry and not aware of your surroundings.

It's hard to pay attention to the road, cars in front and behind you and still see what they're working on at the site. I've decided that once a week I'll give you a view of some of the work that's been done. Scroll down to see if you can notice the progress.

11/15 Update:

Over the last couple months you can definitely tell there is working being done. All of the remnants from the old bridge have been removed, moving and leveling of dirt has been done and concrete work on the East side Abutment (which provides support for the bridge and keeps the dirt under approach from moving) has been done.

You can also see that there are multiple "Piles" being made of concrete that will support the load of the bridge. It's quite the slow process and weather will only slow it down.

11/29/21 Update:

According the WYDOT Engineer Brooke Allen, the project is running on schedule and is still projected to be finished in June of 2023. Columns are still being poured with work to begin on the bent caps on the east side of the structure by Ames Construction.

Since the last update 2 weeks ago, you can see quite a bit of change in the worksite. It's definitely a slow process, but looking at the pictures, you can see visual changes. Including steel beams added to the concrete piles with another beam ready to go up.

