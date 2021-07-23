Unlikely Partners Pelosi and Cheney Team Up for Jan. 6 Probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney have the most unlikely of partnerships.
The two longtime political adversaries have joined forces to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi tapped Cheney to join the committee that will hold its first hearing next week.
Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this — two of the strongest women on Capitol Hill, partisans at opposite ends of the political divide.
They share a belief that the truth about the insurrection must come out and those responsible held accountable.
