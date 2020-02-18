University of Wyoming President Finalists to Visit Campus

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — University of Wyoming officials say the search for the school's next president has narrowed to three finalists, all of whom are expected to visit the campus next week.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin says the finalists' names will likely be announced soon.

He says the details of the visits are not final, but the plan is for the candidates to attend events with students, faculty and staff.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the board of trustees will conduct interviews with the finalists at the end of the month, with a decision possible by the first week of March.