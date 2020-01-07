University of Wyoming Likely to Appeal Records Lawsuit Loss

A University of Wyoming official says the school will likely appeal a judge's order to turn over records to news media outlets.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday the school's board of trustees hasn't made a final decision on whether to appeal but “that is the intent at this point.”

Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken ruled Friday that the vast majority of records sought by the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile should be released.

The university withheld records the news outlets sought involving a trustees' decision not to renew the contract of university President Laurie Nichols in 2019.

Nichols recently took a job as president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.