Univ. of Wyoming Looking for New VP of Diversity

The University of Wyoming soon will begin a search for a vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

With the support of UW’s Board of Trustees, President Ed Seidel says the aim of the nationwide vice president search is to identify a leader to help make the university a more welcoming place for people from all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and experiences.

Emily Monago, who was named UW’s first chief diversity officer in 2017, accepted a position with the Georgia Tech Research Institute in September.

