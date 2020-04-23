Union Pacific Predicts 25% Drop in Volume Because of Virus
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The railroad said Thursday it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first quarter.
That’s up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year ago.
The results topped Wall Street expectations.
Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7%, but volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app