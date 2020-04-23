Union Pacific Predicts 25% Drop in Volume Because of Virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad said Thursday it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first quarter.

That’s up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year ago.

The results topped Wall Street expectations.

Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7%, but volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak.