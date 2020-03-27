UK’s Johnson Tests Positive for Virus, Deaths Soar in Spain

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in London say British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the United States, infections surged to top the world amid warnings that the pandemic might be accelerating in major urban areas like New York, Chicago and Detroit.

A record $2.2 trillion emergency package neared final approval Friday in Washingon to try to help millions of newly unemployed Americans.

The situation in countries with even more fragile health care systems grew more dire with Russia, Indonesia and South Africa all passing the 1,000-infection mark.

Spain announced a record number of deaths overnight, and now has 4,858 fatalities.