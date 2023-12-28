U.S. Attorney’s Office Nets Half a Million Bucks for Wyoming Victims of Wire Fraud

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming recently collected over $535,000 in victim restitution through their Financial Litigation Program (FLP) enforcing fines and restitutions from criminals.

“Through the FLP, our office seeks to collect fines and restitution efficiently and diligently,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. “This includes locating debtors and hidden assets in this country and abroad, establishing repayment agreements, and initiating post-judgment remedies like wage garnishments.”

The FLP initiated collection efforts under the Federal Debt Collection Procedure Act for a wire fraud case involving defendant Matthew T. Bullis. As part of his sentence, Bullis was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $647,112.50 to victims of his fraud.

Initially, Bullis's employer was supposed to withhold and pay the Clerk of District Court 25% of his salary, but they failed to withhold the correct amount and Bullis had not accurately described his financial situation. The amount owed totals $535,000.

“We are focused on securing restitution for crime victims, recovering taxpayer money obtained by fraud, and depriving criminals of their illegal gains,” said Vassallo. “We recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in this case because of the tenacity and hard work of our attorneys and staff.”

Payment is being distributed by the Clerk of District Court to the victims. Assistant United States Attorney Jasmine Peters handled this enforcement matter.