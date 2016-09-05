Two Wyoming Boys Reported Missing in Colorado – Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE (7:46 p.m.):

New details of the search for two Wyoming boys reported missing Sunday afternoon were released by the Moffat County Sheriff's Office Monday evening.

According to a release from Sheriff K.C. Hume, his office was notified at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday of two overdue boys in the Wilderness Ranches area roughly 35 miles northeast of Craig, Colo. The boys were staying at a cabin with family for the weekend.

The boys, 12 and 9 years old, were last seen near the cabin between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Family looked for the boys, but called the sheriff's office when the search was unsuccessful.

Hume says a "hasty search" began when search teams got to area, including five members of the Moffat County Search & Rescue on foot and horseback as well as a sheriff's deputy. Also on hand was a Classic Air Medical helicopter that conducted a two-hour grid search of the area. The first search wrapped up around midnight, with no sign of the boys.

The search resumed at 7 a.m. Monday with a ground team and second aerial search by a Colorado DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft using infrared sensor technology. A third aerial search began at 11 a.m., again conducted by a Classic Air Medical helicopter which covered many square miles before it had to refuel.

Finally, a fourth aerial search conducted by Blaine and Luke Tucker with Mountain Air Spray found the boys at 4:50 p.m. Monday. The boys were about three miles from the cabin where they were last seen.

Ground search teams found the boys and reunited them with family. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.):

Moffat County Sheriff K.C. Hume says air resources have located the boys, and ground crews are on their way to pick them up.

"They appear to be in good health," Hume says.

Hume says he will release further details later this evening.

Original Story:

A pair of young boys went missing over the weekend in Moffat County, Colo.

The boys' grandmother said the boys -- ages 13 and 9 -- went missing near Wilderness Ranch around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office. Search and rescue teams are reportedly scouring the area.

According to a news story from the Craig Daily Press, the grandmother says one of the boys is from Lander and the other is from Pinedale.