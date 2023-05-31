Two men from northern Wyoming had their initial appearances in federal court on Wednesday for identical child pornography crimes.

Todd Curington, who was arrested in Campbell County, and Charles Vincent Flint, who was arrested in Crook County are each charged with one count of possession of child pornography -- second offense, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich said.

Conviction of a second offense child pornography possession is punishable by between 10 years and 20 years imprisonment and five years to lifetime supervised probation after release from custody, Shickich said.

Other penalties include a $100 special assessment; a $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015; and up to $17,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant the The Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The federal grand jury handed up the indictments two weeks ago, and they were arrested last week.

Curington's indictment said he possessed child pornography from May 11, 2022, to Feb. 23, 2023.

Flint's indictment said he possessed child pornography on March 21, 2023.

Court records do not give details about how the investigations began or progressed, nor do they indicate if Curington and Flint knew each other before the indictments.

The Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office has filed motions in both cases to have Curington and Flint detained.

However, federal records for Curington say he has a detainer from another jurisdiction and that he is not bondable.

Both are in custody now.

Shickich said they will have their formal detention hearings on Monday.

