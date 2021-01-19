Trump Doesn’t Mention Biden in Farewell Address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump did not mention his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, by name in his farewell address.

Trump refers to the “next” and “new” administration in the nearly 20-minute speech taped in the White House Blue Room and released Tuesday, on the eve of Biden's inauguration.

Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden. He spent the weeks after the election blaming his loss on widespread voter fraud that didn't exist.

Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the voters peaked on Jan. 6 when a violent mob of his supporters overran the Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden’s victory. Five people died.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Trump acknowledged in his farewell address that he will “hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday” - when Trump’s term ends and Biden’s begins.