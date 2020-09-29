Trump, Biden Push Into Crucial First Debate Faceoff

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden prepared to face off Tuesday night in their crucial first debate of the 2020 campaign.

It's the most pivotal opportunity yet for the candidates to outline starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises in an election year like no other.

The nation is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs and is facing an upheaval over racial justice that has brought protests and violence to a number of cities.

Yet, amid all the tumult, the presidential race has remained stubbornly unchanged.

Biden leads in polls, significantly in national surveys, less so in battleground states.