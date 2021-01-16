Trump Administration Carries Out 13th and Final Execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its 13th and final federal execution, five days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The execution early Saturday of Dustin Higgs concludes an unprecedented run of executions since July, when Trump resumed the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus.

Biden has signaled he’ll end federal executions.

The 48-year-old Higgs was convicted in the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge. He was the third inmate to receive a lethal injection this week at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

A December clemency petition for Higgs said he had been a model prisoner and was dedicated father to a son born shortly after his arrest.