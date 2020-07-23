Trump Administration Agreement Gives More Help to US Uranium

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two U.S. government agencies have agreed to keep state regulators primarily in charge of regulating groundwater pollution from uranium mining.

It's the latest move by President Donald Trump’s administration to bolster the ailing domestic uranium industry.

The agreement was signed in Wyoming, the top uranium-producing state, and says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency won’t stipulate how uranium mines should comply with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements.

The commission has agreements giving 39 states including Wyoming primary oversight of uranium mining.

The EPA under President Barack Obama was poised to take over groundwater regulation at uranium mines, a proposal rescinded under Trump.