Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs.

According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west in the left-hand lane when he sideswiped a pickup with his semi, causing the pickup to run off the road and roll multiple times.

Streeter's rig then crossed the median, collided with an eastbound semi, and went off the interstate where it jackknifed and caught fire.

The summary says witnesses tried to get Streeter out of the semi, but it quickly became fully engulfed in flames and they were unable to save him.

The summary says the driver of the eastbound semi was able to safely stop in the ditch, but it did not give any details about the pickup driver's injuries, and a message to the patrol seeking more information was not immediately returned.

Driver inattention and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.