Grandfather & Grandson Dead, 4 Injured in I-80 Pileup in Wyoming

A chain reaction crash on Interstate 80 west of Evanston Sunday afternoon left a grandfather and his grandson dead and four others injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near milepost 1.1.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Toyota and Ford were stopped in traffic due to an earlier crash blocking the interstate when 29-year-old Greeley, Colorado resident Braylin Wertenberger collided with the Toyota, causing the Toyota to hit the back of the Ford.

The impact killed 12-year-old Wolf Point, Montana resident Scobey J. Baker, who was buckled up in the back seat of the Toyota.

His 71-year-old grandpa William J. Baker, also of Wolf Point, was buckled up behind the wheel and was flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where he later died from his injuries.

Wertenberger's passenger was also flown to University of Utah Hospital, and he, another passenger in the Toyota and a passenger in the Ford were taken to Evanston Regional Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention and speed on the part of Wertenberger are being investigated as potential contributing factors.